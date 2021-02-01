GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 623 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $18,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,318,228.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,501.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,653,905. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $95.44 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -167.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

