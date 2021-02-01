GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GNNDY stock traded down $13.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.25. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 148. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $247.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.51 and a 200 day moving average of $220.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.