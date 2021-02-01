Globe Life (GL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GL opened at $90.39 on Monday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $2,201,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,555 shares of company stock worth $11,252,044 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

