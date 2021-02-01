Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 38.2% in January

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ KRMA opened at $27.21 on Monday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

