Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Acquired by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

