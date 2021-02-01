Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $27.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

