Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $565,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,910,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.