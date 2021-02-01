Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,574. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

