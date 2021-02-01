Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GLBZ remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

