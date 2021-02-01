Gleason Group Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gleason Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

