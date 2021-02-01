GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

GSK traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,360 ($17.77). 7,478,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,128. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,377.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,446.64.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.