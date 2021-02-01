Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GLAPF opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.
About Glanbia
