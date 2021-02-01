Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $3.87 on Monday, reaching $81.08. 19,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

