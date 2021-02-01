Giant Trading 279.6% Higher This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Giant has a total market capitalization of $366,650.01 and $27,800.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 279.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,996,275 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

