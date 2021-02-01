Geospace Technologies (GEOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.14. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

