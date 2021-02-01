Geospace Technologies (GEOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.
Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.14. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.62.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
