GeoCoin (GEO) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $869,523.49 and $3,224.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00388551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,884.48 or 1.00242825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

