Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.19.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

