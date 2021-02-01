Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.37 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,098,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 151.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 146.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 954,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

