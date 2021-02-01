General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $1,629,450.00 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.