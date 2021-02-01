General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 0.1% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

