Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Update

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRXM opened at $0.04 on Monday. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

