Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 438.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $165.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

