Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $111.32 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

