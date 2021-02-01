Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $61.47 on Monday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $67.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

