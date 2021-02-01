GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €23.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.94 ($34.04).

G1A opened at €28.54 ($33.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -30.75. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.94.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

