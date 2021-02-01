GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Financial Contrast

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A Moelis & Company $746.53 million 4.26 $105.10 million $1.96 25.36

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09% Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00 Moelis & Company 2 5 3 0 2.10

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $40.89, suggesting a potential downside of 17.75%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.