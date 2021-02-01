Gates Industrial (GTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.