Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth $641,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth $193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth $3,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $617.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.