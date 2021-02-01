Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLPI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of GLPI opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

