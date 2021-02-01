Game.com (GTC) Market Cap Tops $3.85 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $227,519.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Game.com has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00898374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.27 or 0.04350796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

