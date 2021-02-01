FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Boosted by Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $28.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $28.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $29.80 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.35.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $282.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.35. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 66,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,668,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.