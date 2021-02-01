FY2021 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Raised by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $120.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -167.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

