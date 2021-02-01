FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Boosted by B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $78.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $87.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.