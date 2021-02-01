FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dover Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $116.49 on Monday. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

