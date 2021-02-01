FUTURAX Market Cap Reaches $9,783.35 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $9,783.35 and approximately $3,159.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 94.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00103648 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003456 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012838 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

