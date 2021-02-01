Fundamentun LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 673,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,847. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

