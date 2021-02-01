Fundamentun LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.55 on Monday, hitting $378.07. 173,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.70 and a 200-day moving average of $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

