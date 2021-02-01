Fundamentun LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.52. 331,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,316. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

