Fundamentun LLC Buys 710 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,085,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. 140166 boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.46. 153,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

