Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after acquiring an additional 266,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 304,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

