Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $113,697.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

