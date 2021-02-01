FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.