Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

NYSE:FMS opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.