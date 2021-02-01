Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,674. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $70,909.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $70,920.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.