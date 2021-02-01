Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 290,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 361,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,682. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

