Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.88

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 12333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 53,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 417,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

