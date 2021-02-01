Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.61

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.61 and last traded at C$12.59, with a volume of 1053391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FVI shares. Laurentian downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.9111633 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

