ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. 823,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,053,285. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.