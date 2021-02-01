ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 286,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.84.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,521. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $118.11.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.