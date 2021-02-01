ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,064,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

